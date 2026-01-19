More Than Eight Decades Later, UH ROTC Cadets Receive Earned Commissions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers and University of Hawai’i at Manoa (UHM) ROTC Cadets present seven former UHM ROTC Cadets with the Posthumous Commissioning, earned during their service during World War II, at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial State Park, Honolulu, Hi., Jan. 26, 2026. These men initially served in the Hawaii Territorial Guard, subsequently volunteered to serve in the Varsity Victory Volunteers, and they enlisted in the 100th Battalion and the 442nd Infantry Regimental Combat Team. They were unable to return to school and finish their commissioning efforts. These seven men gave their lives fighting on the battlefields of Europe in 1944 and 1945. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)