More Than Eight Decades Later, UH ROTC Cadets Receive Earned Commissions

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division Band perform at a posthumous commissioning ceremony for seven former University of Hawai’i at Manoa ROTC Cadets at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial State Park, Honolulu, Hi., Jan. 26, 2026. These men initially served in the Hawaii Territorial Guard, subsequently volunteered to serve in the Varsity Victory Volunteers, and they enlisted in the 100th Battalion and the 442nd Infantry Regimental Combat Team. They were unable to return to school and finish their commissioning efforts. These seven men gave their lives fighting on the battlefields of Europe in 1944 and 1945. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)