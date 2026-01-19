(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Gino Mattorano 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Lt. Col. Matthew Clark returns the salute of his new unit during a change of leadership ceremony at the William Reed Special Events Center. Clark assumed command of the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit from Lt. Col. Leon Satchell and Command Sgt. Maj. Cristina Wilson, far left, assumed responsibility for the unit during the ceremony on Jan. 23, 2026.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 18:09
    Photo ID: 9493583
    VIRIN: 260123-O-UV830-7821
    Resolution: 3968x2232
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    This work, Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team [Image 3 of 3], by Gino Mattorano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

