Lt. Col. Matthew Clark returns the salute of his new unit during a change of leadership ceremony at the William Reed Special Events Center. Clark assumed command of the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit from Lt. Col. Leon Satchell and Command Sgt. Maj. Cristina Wilson, far left, assumed responsibility for the unit during the ceremony on Jan. 23, 2026.
Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team
