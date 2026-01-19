(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Gino Mattorano 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Lt. Col. Matthew Clark accepts the unit colors from Col. Matt Mapes, Evans Army Community Hospital commander, during the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit change of leadership ceremony Jan. 23, 2026, at Fort Carson's William Reed Special Events Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 18:09
    Photo ID: 9493576
    VIRIN: 260123-O-UV830-2868
    Resolution: 3893x2920
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team [Image 3 of 3], by Gino Mattorano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team
    Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team
    Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    Army Medical Command
    4th Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery