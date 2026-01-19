Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team Your browser does not support the audio element.

Lt. Col. Matthew Clark assumed command of the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit from Lt. Col. Leon Satchell and Command Sgt. Maj. Cristina Wilson assumed responsibility for the unit in a change of leadership ceremony Jan. 23, 2026, at the William Reed Special Events Center.



Col. Matt Mapes, the Evans Army Community Hospital commander, presided over the ceremony, which represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of a unit from one command team to another.

Clark comes to Fort Carson from U.S. Special Operations Command Central, where he served in a number of roles, culminating as the Future Operations Director.



Wilson's most recent assignment was with the 90th Sustainment Brigade in North Little Rock, Ark., where she was the brigade operations sergeant major.



Satchell, the outgoing commander, is preparing to retire from the Army after more than 22 years of service.



The Fort Carson SRU manages the recovery of wounded, ill and injured Soldiers who require complex care, and also provides resources and advocacy for families and caregivers of Soldiers recovering in the program.



During his remarks, Mapes thanked Satchell for his leadership and support to the SRU Soldiers and staff.



"As you transition to the next phase of your career, you can do so knowing you have positively impacted lives, people and communities, and your impact will endure long after you depart," Mapes said. "Thank you for your professionalism, commitment to excellence, and selfless service. You will truly be missed."



Under Satchell's leadership, the SRU successfully transitioned more than 90 Soldiers either back to duty or into civilian life, improving Army readiness while ensuring dignity and purpose in transition, according to Mapes. He also developed enduring partnerships with community partners to offer professional development, wellness retreats, and adaptive adventure programs to over 150 Soldiers in transition and their families.



Mapes also welcomed the new leadership team and challenged them to continue the tradition of excellence that defines the Fort Carson SRU.



"The Fort Carson SRU has a long history of taking care of our nation's ill, injured, and wounded Soldiers by providing them with outstanding medical care, advocacy, and leadership," Mapes said. "I know you are more than prepared to assume this critical role."