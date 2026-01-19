(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Gino Mattorano 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Command Sgt. Maj. Cristina Wilson accepts the unit colors from Lt. Col. Matthew Clark, the incoming Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit commander, during the unit's change of leadership ceremony Jan. 23, 2026, at Fort Carson's William Reed Special Events Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 18:09
    Photo ID: 9493580
    VIRIN: 260123-O-UV830-1258
    Resolution: 4045x2275
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team [Image 3 of 3], by Gino Mattorano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team
    Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team
    Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new leadership team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery