    75th EAS Aircrew Conduct Night Operations in U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility [Image 4 of 4]

    75th EAS Aircrew Conduct Night Operations in U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron provides security as a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft is loaded with equipment in the U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. The operation demonstrated U.S. Africa Command’s ability to project and sustain airlift capabilities across geographically separated locations in support of regional security and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 02:02
    Photo ID: 9492311
    VIRIN: 260107-F-XY111-1061
    Resolution: 4471x2412
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    This work, 75th EAS Aircrew Conduct Night Operations in U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

