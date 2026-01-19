75th EAS Aircrew Conduct Night Operations in U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jordan Cox, left, and 1st Lt. Jay Casey, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilots, conduct pre-flight checks during a night operation at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 7, 2026. The operation demonstrated U.S. Africa Command’s ability to project and sustain airlift capabilities across geographically separated locations in support of regional security and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)