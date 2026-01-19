75th EAS Aircrew Conduct Night Operations in U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron provides security as a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft is loaded with equipment in the U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. The operation demonstrated U.S. Africa Command’s ability to project and sustain airlift capabilities across geographically separated locations in support of regional security and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)