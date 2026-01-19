(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75th EAS Aircrew Conduct Night Operations in U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    75th EAS Aircrew Conduct Night Operations in U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen unload a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft during a night operation at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 7, 2026. The operation demonstrated U.S. Africa Command’s ability to project and sustain airlift capabilities across geographically separated locations in support of regional security and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 02:02
    Photo ID: 9492308
    VIRIN: 260107-F-XY111-1024
    Resolution: 5817x3582
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS Aircrew Conduct Night Operations in U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    75th EAS Aircrew Conduct Night Operations in U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility
    75th EAS Aircrew Conduct Night Operations in U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility
    75th EAS Aircrew Conduct Night Operations in U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility
    75th EAS Aircrew Conduct Night Operations in U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery