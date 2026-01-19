75th EAS Aircrew Conduct Night Operations in U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility

U.S. Air Force Airmen unload a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft during a night operation at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 7, 2026. The operation demonstrated U.S. Africa Command’s ability to project and sustain airlift capabilities across geographically separated locations in support of regional security and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 02:02
|Photo ID:
|9492308
|VIRIN:
|260107-F-XY111-1024
|Resolution:
|5817x3582
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
