Rain or Shine; 18th OSS Weather Airmen take flight

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Operations Support Squadron weather flight take off in an HH-60W Jolly Green II to Whiskey-174 from Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2026. 18th OSS Weather Flight’s data supports regional safety and readiness for U.S., allied, and civilian air operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II)