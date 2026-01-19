Rain or Shine; 18th OSS Weather Airmen take flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Conner Cobbs, 33rd Rescue Squadron crew chief, marshals an HH-60W Jolly Green II during flight operations as a KC-130 Stratotanker taxis in the background at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2026. The 18th OSS Weather Flight supports air operations across the Indo-Pacific, providing forecasts used by both military and commercial aviation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II)