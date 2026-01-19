U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Conner Cobbs, 33rd Rescue Squadron crew chief, marshals an HH-60W Jolly Green II during flight operations as a KC-130 Stratotanker taxis in the background at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2026. The 18th OSS Weather Flight supports air operations across the Indo-Pacific, providing forecasts used by both military and commercial aviation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 01:13
|Photo ID:
|9492281
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-ME505-1246
|Resolution:
|5166x3522
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Rain or Shine; 18th OSS Weather Airmen take flight [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rain or Shine; 18th OSS Weather Airmen take flight
No keywords found.