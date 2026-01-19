Rain or Shine; 18th OSS Weather Airmen take flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Operations Support Squadron Weather Flight depart Kadena Air Base, Japan, aboard an HH-60W Jolly Green II, Jan. 12, 2026. The 18th OSS Weather Flight provides real-time environmental intelligence that enables joint and allied forces to operate safely and effectively throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II)