Rain or Shine; 18th OSS Weather Airmen take flight

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Operations Support Squadron weather flight take off in an HH-60W Jolly Green II to Whiskey-174 from Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2026. The 18th OSS produces a Mission Execution Forecast for every flight, ensuring commanders have the data needed to plan and launch operations safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II)