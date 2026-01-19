Happy To Help

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Spc. Aaron Carley, a CBRN Specialist with the 231st Chemical Company, Tangi Allen, a Community Emergency Response Team Volunteer for Anne Arundel County and Annapolis, and Sgt. Danzel Garland, a Signal Support Specialist with the 231st Chemical Company, pose for a photo in an Anne Arundel County Maintenance Shop, Maryland, January 25, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb, photo edited for color and clarity)