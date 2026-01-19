(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Aaron Carley, a CBRN Specialist with the 231st Chemical Company, diagnoses a problem with the heater on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle Glen Burnie, Maryland, January 25, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb, photo edited for color and clarity)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 21:40
    Photo ID: 9492198
    VIRIN: 260126-Z-HT783-2018
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 15.59 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Running Too Hot [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MDNG, Maryland Army National Guard, Snow, Ice

