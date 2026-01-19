Running Too Hot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Aaron Carley, a CBRN Specialist with the 231st Chemical Company, diagnoses a problem with the heater on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle Glen Burnie, Maryland, January 25, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb, photo edited for color and clarity)