Maryland Guardsmen Assist Emergency Personnel During Snow Storm for Operation Blur

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers, and paramedics from Old Town Fire Station push an ambulance out of the snow in Baltimore, Maryland, January 25, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions.

BALTIMORE — It’s January 21, 2026, and a large winter storm is headed for the mid-Atlantic region. Maryland Army National Guard Lt. Col. Andrew Wrenn, commander of the 581st Troop Command, is away on what he believed would be a standard work trip. However, that assumption was quickly disproved when he received a call from his Guard leadership informing him that he would be the commander of the task force for Operation Blur.

“My class ended on the 22nd, and I knew that I had to go home to West Virginia, pack, and give hugs and kisses to the family before reporting early the next morning,” said Wrenn.

Wrenn may have been among the first to receive the call for Operation Blur, but it was safe to assume that hundreds of Maryland National Guard members were soon to follow suit after the declared emergency. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, 220 Maryland National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated on state active duty to support civil authorities. The goal of the mission was to provide specialized high-clearance vehicles to transport emergency personnel across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that required assistance during the winter storm.

Sixty-seven tactical vehicles were provided by the Maryland Army National Guard. These vehicles included light medium tactical vehicles (LMTVs) and high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles, also known as Humvees.

The soldiers and dozens of vehicles were spread out across 45 emergency operations centers, fire stations, and armories in small teams. The reach from Western Maryland to the Eastern Shore and many locations in between was invaluable, but communication was a key concern.

Capt. Joseph Kriviski, a signal officer serving as the Task Force S6, was tasked with ensuring communications did not fail during such an important mission.

“In every operation, communications are critical,” said Wrenn. “During this entire operation, comms have had very few issues, largely due to [Kriviski’s] dedication and expertise.”

The quality of communications was instrumental in maintaining accountability of all the servicemembers across the state, aiding civilian entities.

Maryland National Guardsmen assisted with 110 emergency calls received by various emergency operations locations over the span of six days. “[The] firefighters, medics, and staff at the seven stations the Maryland Guard were on site to support were true professionals through the entire weekend,” said Staff Sgt. Benjamin Baker, singing their praises. “Across the city, our Guardsmen were included in meals, conversations and shown the highest levels of hospitality.” The Soldiers did not only transport emergency personnel. They contributed to their communities in various forms. With such a diverse force, each soldier brings different skills and capabilities to every mission they are on.

With areas of Maryland receiving up to 14.5 inches of snow, several people across the state were essentially trapped. However, the inability to drive through the snow herself did not stop Tangi Allen, a volunteer with Anne Arundel–Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (AAACERT), from making it to work.

Soldiers from the 200th Military Police Company picked Allen up at her home in a Humvee and ensured she made it to and from work that day.

“The Army National Guard picked me up personally this morning and brought me to the emergency operations center, where I was able to assist our neighbors during this winter storm,” said Allen. “I am so thankful for the service of our military men and women. This has been a dream.”

Allen was among the many civilians safely transported by Soldiers during the storm.

Spc. Cori White and Sgt. Alexzandra Moulden, assigned to the 200th Military Police Company, drove approximately one hour through rough, wintry conditions and snow-covered roads from the Prince George’s Emergency Operations Center to Brandywine, Maryland, to pick up a community crisis organization member and her dog to transport them to a Fairfield Inn and Suites in Clinton, Maryland. There, Arimenta Macy helped operate a temporary homeless shelter in response to the winter storm.

While they were activated to support civilians, Soldiers also deserved support throughout this operation. Few understood that better than Cadet Deandre Wright, a Morgan State University cadet in Hotel Company, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.

During the mission, Wright worked out of the Thomas J. Burke Fire Station. Although meals were provided for the Soldiers, Wright, a former culinary specialist, wanted to provide everyone with a home-cooked meal. So each morning, he woke up early to cook breakfast for each of the Soldiers at his location.

“If I can do anything, even if it’s just making breakfast, to improve any Soldier’s day, it’s really a no-brainer for me,” said Wright. “It’s my job, after all.”

Like Wright, White, Moulden, and Kriviski, each Soldier did their part to ensure this mission ran smoothly from start to finish, from the most junior to senior level. Their dedication did not go unnoticed by senior leadership.

“The [National Guardsmen] of Maryland have made their state proud. They demonstrated their readiness and resolve to respond to any and all threats, at home or abroad, whether terrorism or weather,” said Wrenn. “[They] are an adaptable and willing force, prepared to defend and protect the citizens of the state. They come from all different backgrounds and every corner of the state. Some even travel across state lines when the flag goes up to place themselves in danger to care for others. I am proud to serve next to every single one of them.”