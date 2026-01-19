Talking Shop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Aaron Carley, a CBRN Specialist with the 231st Chemical Company, and Alex Beatty, a Fleet Mechanic with Anne Arundel County, discuss issues and potential fixes for a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, January 25, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb, photo edited for color and clarity)