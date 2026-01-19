(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JTF - DC continues mission during winter storm [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JTF - DC continues mission during winter storm

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 113th Wing, District of Columbia National Guard, returns to the D.C. Armory after documenting presence patrols during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the mission by assisting the Metropolitan Police Department to help maintain public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 17:12
    Photo ID: 9492031
    VIRIN: 260125-Z-DS819-1126
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF - DC continues mission during winter storm [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Renee Crugnale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #JTFDC
    #NationalGuard
    #DistrictofColumbia
    #DCSAFE
    #DCSafeAndBeautiful

