JTF - DC continues mission during winter storm

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 113th Wing, District of Columbia National Guard, returns to the D.C. Armory after documenting presence patrols during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the mission by assisting the Metropolitan Police Department to help maintain public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)