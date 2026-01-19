JTF - DC continues mission during winter storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Carlton Bean, a field artillery specialist, Spc. Caleb Fannin, a support services specialist, and Spc. Jayden Johnson, a fire control specialist, all assigned to the Alabama National Guard, conduct presence patrols during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the mission by assisting the Metropolitan Police Department to help maintain public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)