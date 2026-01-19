JTF - DC continues mission during winter storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers congregate following a visit from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, land component commander for the District of Columbia National Guard, at the Stadium-Armory Metro station during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the mission by assisting the Metropolitan Police Department to help maintain public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)