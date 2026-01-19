JTF - DC continues mission during winter storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) is staged outside Union Station in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the mission by assisting the Metropolitan Police Department to help maintain public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)