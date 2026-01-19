Vandenberg Supports Launch of Starlink 17-20 Mission

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 17-20 mission flies through the air after launching from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 25, 2026. As one of only two major strategic space launch bases in the United States, Vandenberg SFB plays a pivotal role in supporting national security objectives. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 15:29
|Photo ID:
|9491974
|VIRIN:
|260125-X-VF463-1005
|Resolution:
|6856x4571
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
