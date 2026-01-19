(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Supports Launch of Starlink 17-20 Mission [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Supports Launch of Starlink 17-20 Mission

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 17-20 mission flies through the air after launching from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 25, 2026. As a vital hub for space access and advanced air and space testing, Vandenberg SFB plays a critical role in strengthening America’s national security through Assured Access To Space (AATS). (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 15:29
    Photo ID: 9491969
    VIRIN: 260125-X-VF463-1004
    Resolution: 5176x3451
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Supports Launch of Starlink 17-20 Mission [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Supports Launch of Starlink 17-20 Mission
    Vandenberg Supports Launch of Starlink 17-20 Mission
    Vandenberg Supports Launch of Starlink 17-20 Mission
    Vandenberg Supports Launch of Starlink 17-20 Mission
    Vandenberg Supports Launch of Starlink 17-20 Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    Space Force
    Space Launch Delta 30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery