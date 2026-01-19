Vandenberg Supports Launch of Starlink 17-20 Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 17-20 mission flies through the air after launching from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 25, 2026. As a vital hub for space access and advanced air and space testing, Vandenberg SFB plays a critical role in strengthening America’s national security through Assured Access To Space (AATS). (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)