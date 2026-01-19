Vandenberg Supports Launch of Starlink 17-20 Mission

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 17-20 mission launches from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 25, 2026. Each launch approved at Vandenberg SFB is designated by the federal government to strengthen national security, advance economic growth, and achieve critical national space objectives. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)
