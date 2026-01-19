(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg Supports Launch of Starlink 17-20 Mission

    Vandenberg Supports Launch of Starlink 17-20 Mission

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 17-20 mission launches from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 25, 2026. Each launch approved at Vandenberg SFB is designated by the federal government to strengthen national security, advance economic growth, and achieve critical national space objectives. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 15:29
    Photo ID: 9491973
    VIRIN: 260125-X-VF463-1003
    Resolution: 7010x4673
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Supports Launch of Starlink 17-20 Mission [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

