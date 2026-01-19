Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commanding general, joins Trux Dole, grandson of Charles Minot Dole, for the plaque unveiling Jan. 23 outside the Charles Minot “Minnie” Dole Heritage Complex. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
This work, Fort Drum honors 10th Mountain Division visionary at Dole Heritage Complex dedication [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum honors 10th Mountain Division visionary at Dole Heritage Complex dedication
