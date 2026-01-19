Fort Drum honors 10th Mountain Division visionary at Dole Heritage Complex dedication

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Trux Dole, grandson of the late Charles Minot Dole and chairman of the 10th Mountain Foundation, addresses the audience inside the museum Jan. 23 during the dedication ceremony of the Charles Minot “Minnie” Dole Heritage Complex. Dole, founder of the National Ski Patrol, was instrumental in the establishment of the 10th Mountain Division in 1943. The heritage complex connects the division’s World War II origins to today’s Soldiers, reinforcing the values that continue to define military mountaineers. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)