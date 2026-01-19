Fort Drum honors 10th Mountain Division visionary at Dole Heritage Complex dedication

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Jan. 25, 2026) -- Although he never wore a military uniform, Charles Minot Dole’s service to the U.S. Army proved invaluable as his advocacy and recruitment efforts led to the establishment of the 10th Mountain Division in 1943.



Fort Drum community members and invited guests gathered inside the post museum to celebrate his legacy Jan. 23 during the dedication ceremony of the Charles Minot “Minnie” Dole Heritage Complex.



“Today we are not simply renaming a building,” said Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commanding general. “We are recognizing the individual whose vision, persistence, and love of the mountains helped create this division and, probably more importantly, helped define who we are.”



Dole, the founder of the National Ski Patrol, recognized a critical gap in the U.S. military and relentlessly petitioned the War Department for a specialized mountain unit.



“Inspired by the Finnish Ski Troops of the Winter War with Russia, Minnie understood that mountains and alpine terrain were not obstacles – but advantages, if you trained for them,” Naumann said.



The National Ski Patrol was instrumental in recruiting elite skiers and mountaineers for the new division, which achieved pivotal victories during World War II, helping break the German “Gothic Line” in the Italian campaign.



“When those first mountain troopers climbed Riva Ridge in February of 1945, ascending the ice-covered cliffs the enemy believed were unpassable and unclimbable, they carried more than weapons and rope,” Naumann said. “They carried Minnie Dole’s conviction that preparation, skill, and courage could overcome any obstacle.”



Naumann noted that the influence of the 10th Mountain Division did not fade after the war, even after the unit deactivated in 1945. Its veterans helped build ski resorts, advance outdoor education and shape America’s mountain culture.



“By designating this museum as the Charles Minot “Minnie” Dole Heritage Complex, we ensure that future generations understand not just where this division fought, but why it exists,” Naumann said. “This space will tell a story of vision, of service, and quiet determination.”



Naumann welcomed Trux Dole, grandson of the late Charles Minot Dole and chairman of the 10th Mountain Foundation, to address the audience inside the museum.



“As one of the five grandkids, the thing that most impressed me about the 10th was that it was a broader family,” Dole said. “And I felt that, growing up, the 10th veterans – they didn’t have to – but they supported my grandfather and grandmother in their older years. They were just constantly around. They were like great uncles.”



Dole shared some of his favorite interactions with division veterans, including a letter he received from one who proudly shared that he was still skiing at age 87 – a fitting milestone, given he had served with the 87th Mountain Infantry Regiment.



“Today is yet another manifestation of the fact that this is the 10th Mountain family and 10th Mountain community,” Dole said. “There is a whole broader 10th Mountain community that you joined when you joined the 10th.”

