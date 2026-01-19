(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Drum honors 10th Mountain Division visionary at Dole Heritage Complex dedication

    Fort Drum honors 10th Mountain Division visionary at Dole Heritage Complex dedication

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, joins Trux Dole, grandson of Charles Minot Dole, for the plaque unveiling Jan. 23 outside the Charles Minot “Minnie” Dole Heritage Complex. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 12:31
    This work, Fort Drum honors 10th Mountain Division visionary at Dole Heritage Complex dedication, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Drum honors 10th Mountain Division visionary at Dole Heritage Complex dedication

    IMCOM
    AMC
    10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum

