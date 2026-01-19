South Carolina National Guard Soldiers prepare to respond to winter weather event in Upstate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 59th Aviation Troop Command (ATC), South Carolina National Guard, prepare to respond to a possible winter weather emergency in Upstate, South Carolina. Following a state of emergency declaration, and consequent state active-duty mobilization, the Soldiers mustered at the South Carolina Army National Guard Readiness Center in Greenville, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2026. The Soldiers will be organized in vehicle recovery teams (VRTs) and prepositioned at critical locations along the main highways in the Upstate during the winter weather event expected for January 24-26, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Sgt. 1st Class Roby Di Giovine)