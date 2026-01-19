(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    South Carolina National Guard Soldiers prepare to respond to winter weather event in Upstate [Image 8 of 12]

    South Carolina National Guard Soldiers prepare to respond to winter weather event in Upstate

    GREENVILLE, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Di Giovine 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 59th Aviation Troop Command (ATC), South Carolina National Guard, prepare to respond to a possible winter weather emergency in Upstate, South Carolina. Following a state of emergency declaration, and consequent state active-duty mobilization, the Soldiers mustered at the South Carolina Army National Guard Readiness Center in Greenville, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2026. The Soldiers will be organized in vehicle recovery teams (VRTs) and prepositioned at critical locations along the main highways in the Upstate during the winter weather event expected for January 24-26, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Sgt. 1st Class Roby Di Giovine)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 10:39
    Photo ID: 9491829
    VIRIN: 260123-Z-II459-1015
    Resolution: 8192x4608
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: GREENVILLE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard Soldiers prepare to respond to winter weather event in Upstate [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Roberto Di Giovine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Carolina National Guard
    winter weather
    59th Aviation Troop Command

