South Carolina National Guard Soldiers prepare to respond to winter weather event in Upstate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Waylon Thomas and Sgt. Randolph Andrews, ground-vehicle maintainers assigned to the 351st Aviation Support Battalion and 1-151st Attack Battalion respectively, 59th Aviation Troop Command (ATC), South Carolina National Guard, inspect a vehicle in preparation for Winter Storm Fern in Upstate, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2026. Following Governor's McMaster Executive Order 2026-02, state of emergency declaration, and state active-duty mobilization, the 59th ATC Soldiers mustered at the South Carolina Army National Guard Readiness Center in Greenville, South Carolina. The Soldiers will be organized in vehicle recovery teams (VRTs) and prepositioned at critical locations along the main highways in the Upstate during the winter weather event expected for January 24-26, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Sgt. 1st Class Roby Di Giovine)