    Congressional Staff Visit Theodore Roosevelt [Image 3 of 7]

    Congressional Staff Visit Theodore Roosevelt

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Barnett 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2026) – Congressional staff delegates, pose for a photo on the flight deck during an embarked tour aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 24, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 22:08
    Photo ID: 9491533
    VIRIN: 260123-N-AM412-1189
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Congressional Staff Visit Theodore Roosevelt [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Adam Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

