Congressional Staff Visit Theodore Roosevelt

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2026) – U.S. Navy Lt. Johnathan Leyba, left, briefs Congressional staff delegate Kaitlin Kleiber, in primary flight control during an embarked tour aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 24, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)