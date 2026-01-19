Congressional Staff Visit Theodore Roosevelt

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2026) – Congressional staff delegates, observe flight operations during an embarked tour aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 24, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2026 22:08
|Photo ID:
|9491532
|VIRIN:
|260123-N-AM412-1113
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
