USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Kenneth Jones, conducts arresting gear checks on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 24, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cesar Nungaray)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2026 21:28
|Photo ID:
|9491523
|VIRIN:
|260124-N-MY360-2044
|Resolution:
|4152x6228
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
