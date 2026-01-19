(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations [Image 6 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Cesar Nungaray 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Kenneth Jones, conducts arresting gear checks on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 24, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cesar Nungaray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 21:28
    Photo ID: 9491523
    VIRIN: 260124-N-MY360-2044
    Resolution: 4152x6228
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SA Cesar Nungaray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Nighttime Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Nighttime Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Nighttime Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Nighttime Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Holds a Leadership Meeting
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Prepares Food for Sailors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery