PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2026) –U.S. Navy Sailors conduct routine flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 23, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2026 21:28
|Photo ID:
|9491514
|VIRIN:
|260123-N-YK125-1578
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.7 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Nighttime Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Ryan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.