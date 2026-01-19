(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Prepares Food for Sailors

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Prepares Food for Sailors

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Tyler Harstad 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2026) –U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Fadel Muthana prepares a meal for the crew in the galley of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 24, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tyler Harstad)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 21:28
    Photo ID: 9491511
    VIRIN: 260124-N-UA586-1037
    Resolution: 5490x3088
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Prepares Food for Sailors [Image 13 of 13], by SR Tyler Harstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

