USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 22, 2026) –An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 22, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tyler Harstad)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2026 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9491446
|VIRIN:
|260122-N-UA586-1195
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
