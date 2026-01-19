(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations [Image 4 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Tyler Harstad 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 22, 2026) –An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 22, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tyler Harstad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 16:52
    Photo ID: 9491444
    VIRIN: 260122-N-UA586-1138
    Resolution: 4678x2631
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SR Tyler Harstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Nighttime Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Theodore Roosevelt
    Navy
    USS Theodore Roosevelt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery