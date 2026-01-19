USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 22, 2026) – A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, takes off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan 22, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tyler Harstad)
