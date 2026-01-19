(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Precision Anchoring Drill

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nolan Pennington 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Jonathan Wright, from Dublin, Georgia, assigned to Weapons Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), uses a sound-powered telephone during a pier side precision anchoring training evolution on the bridge, Jan. 23, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)

    Bridge Watch Team
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Bridge
    Precision Anchoring

