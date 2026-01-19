Precision Anchoring Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. j.g. Scott Gold, right, from Moraga, California, assigned to Engineering Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), and Lt. j.g. John Garcia, from Denver, assigned to Intelligence Department, stand watch as the junior officer of the deck (JOOD) and junior officer of the watch (JOOW) on the bridge during a pier side precision anchoring training evolution, Jan. 23, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)