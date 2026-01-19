Precision Anchoring Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) Navigator, Cmdr. Terrell Radford, assigned to Navigation Department, leads a pier side precision anchoring training evolution on the bridge, Jan. 23, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, and is under construction at HII’s ' Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)