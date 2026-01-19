Precision Anchoring Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Colin Hall, right, from Great Bend, Kansas, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Elizabeth Watkins, from Miami, both assigned to Deck Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), stand watch as helmsman and lee helmsman on the bridge during a pier side precision anchoring training evolution, Jan. 23, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)