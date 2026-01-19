MCAS Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in Bilateral Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nicholaus Nena, a water support technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, adjusts the water pressure in a water purification system during Exercise Nankai Rescue at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Nankai Rescue is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)