    MCAS Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in Bilateral Exercise [Image 4 of 9]

    MCAS Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in Bilateral Exercise

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brayan JeronimoCorrea, a water support technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of Concord, North Carolina, prepares to test the potable water traveling through a water purification system during Exercise Nankai Rescue at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Nankai Rescue is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)

