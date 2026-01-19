U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Oscar Corralesserrano, a water support technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of Anchorage, Alaska, tests the pH level on water in a water purification system during Exercise Nankai Rescue at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Nankai Rescue is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2026 02:11
|Photo ID:
|9491010
|VIRIN:
|260124-M-JK941-1408
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|547.87 KB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MCAS Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in Bilateral Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.