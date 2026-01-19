MCAS Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in Bilateral Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A water purification system assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, rejects water back into the harbor during Exercise Nankai Rescue at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Nankai Rescue is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)