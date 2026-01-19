11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Operations Aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land on Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)